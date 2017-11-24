Sea Of Thieves Shows Off Drunken Pirates And High Seas In Latest Trailer

In Rare’s latest developer update video, interested fans of the upcoming share-world adventure game Sea of Thieves can see just what it takes to become a pirate taking to the open seas. We’ve learned how to drink grog properly in previous videos, and this one takes that 4K journey even farther with a highlight on the various ships in-game as well as how to party down with your fellow drunken pirates.

In the video below, the developers themselves take us on a journey into how to go about manning the smaller vessels seen in the game. There’s even an epic showdown with one of the many creatures lurking in the ocean below. From getting drunk, to firing off huge cannons – there’s a lot of excitement with the latest inside look. And of course, it’s in their usual 4K to receive the full effect of the upcoming adventure:

If you like what you see, you can also become an Insider! Rare recently unveiled their program to allow fans to be more involved with the developmental process of the newest title. Not only will fans get to see up close and personal what it takes to create such a stunning game, but they’ll be able to provide usable feedback to make the game the very best it can be before it goes launch. It’s also possible to score an exclusive early access ticket to the game before anyone else! It’s a stellar program, to “climb aboard,” simply check out how to sign up here.

Sea of Thieves is currently slated for an early 2018 release for the Xbox One, Xbox One X, and PC though there hasn’t been a set release date established yet.