Sea of Thieves Season 10 Delayed To October

Sea of Thieves players have been enjoying quite a bit of new content this year. Not only has Season 9 been full of new loot for players to earn but the developers also just started releasing crossover quests for The Legend of Monkey Island. Unfortunately, the team at Rare had to drop some disappointing news today because they've had to delay Season 10 until October 19. It's not a massive delay, but it does mean Season 9 will last much longer than originally assumed and that The Legend of Monkey Island content will have an even greater focus over the next few months.

The good news is that Rare is pushing the game back because of how substantial Season 10 is set to be. In fact, with Season 10, the developers are saying that the headlining feature will "expand the way that you can play on Sea of Thieves and give you new ways to enjoy the content in the game." On top of that, the developers announced that a feature that was originally planned for Season 11 will be coming at some point during Season 10, likely during the season's second month on the high seas.

Pirates: we've made the difficult decision to move the launch of Season Ten back to October 19th. While we know delays are disappointing, our team needs a little more time to get this substantial new update ready for you. More on our revised plans here: https://t.co/NiDDSBpf0P pic.twitter.com/phIbFPTIwm — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) July 26, 2023

As always, delays like this can be frustrating but are usually a good thing for both the game itself and the health of the creators. The Sea of Thieves' blog post speaks to that, saying that the delay will help protect "the wellbeing of [Rare's] team." While it would be great to have Season 10 drop in a few weeks, it's much better for the game's long-term sustainability if the developers don't burn themselves out. Plus, the extra time will give them the chance to really iron out any issues the Season 10 update might have, making for a better product all around.

In the meantime, it's not like there isn't plenty to do in Sea of Thieves. As mentioned, The Legend of Monkey Island's crossover is ongoing. The first episode dropped recently, but there are two more episodes coming in August and September. While not the same as a full new season, it's still worth taking a journey to see all the wild hijinks Guybrush Threepwood and the crew are getting up to.