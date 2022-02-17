Sea of Thieves Update Adds First Adventure

Sea of Thieves developer Rare offered at the end of January a preview of the game’s content planned for this year, content that included a new type of experience called “Adventures.” Those Adventures were described previously as “time-limited experiences like our previous Events” with the first Adventure getting a release date of February 17th. Now, that date has come around, and we’ve learned much more about the game’s first Adventure because of it.

To set the mood, Rare reshared this week the cinematic trailer for the “Shrouded Islands” Adventure that’s live now. The goal is to make the game “a more dynamic place to explore,” the developers said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

An overview of this event shared beneath the trailer provided more context for those who’d prefer to read about it rather than watch.

https://twitter.com/SeaOfThieves/status/1494273257507377159

“As ‘Shrouded Islands’ opens, a new threat encroaching upon Golden Sands Outpost, the sudden disappearance of Captain Flameheart from the skies and reported sightings of the mysterious Belle have caused a hubbub on the Sea of Thieves – with Larinna, leader of the Bilge Rats, keeping a watchful eye on these strange events,” Rare creative director Mike Chapman said about the first Adventure. “Whenever you’re looking to venture forth on an Adventure, Larinna should have a lead to help you get started and will even beckon you over if you approach the tavern.”

Some patch notes related to Adventures were also shared. Those can be found below with the full set of patch notes covering everything else seen here.

Shrouded Islands (February 17th – March 3rd)

Larinna awaits pirates at the Outpost, urging crews to head to Golden Sands to see what’s happened and meet a new face on the Sea of Thieves. Speak to Larinna to begin this new Adventure!

Anyone brave enough to face down the ethereal threats posed within this Adventure will be rewarded with a time-limited exclusive Title and cosmetic. Players can wield the eerie Shrouded Compass as a memento of their adventures on these shrouded islands.

Adventure Quick Menu

The Quick Menu now contains an Adventure tab, giving players easy access to information on previous, active and upcoming Adventures. When an Adventure becomes active, players can follow along with the story and track any Deeds and rewards available for progressing through the Adventure.

Keen-eyed pirates may find a tease for the next Adventure in the Coming Soon section…

The first Sea of Thieves Adventure is live now and will run until march 3rd.