PlayStation's Most Popular PS5 Game Last Month Was an Xbox Exclusive

For all the PlayStation users still entrenched in console warfare who were adamant about PlayStation 5 owners not wanting anything to do with Xbox's former exclusives going multi-platform, the charts showing which PlayStation games were most popular last month would like a word. PlayStation published those findings this week with lists of which games were downloaded the most on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and over on the PlayStation 5 side of things, the winner was clear in both the United States and Europe. Sea of Thieves, the seafaring pirate game from Rare and Xbox which released over six years ago now, topped the PlayStation 5 charts for May.

The PS5 version of Sea of Thieves released on April 30th, so it had plenty of time to climb these charts. May was a relatively quiet release aside from some surprises like Hades 2 (which is only on PC right now so wouldn't have affected this except for taking up players' time) and the PlayStation Plus game Animal Well, so Sea of Thieves had a pretty straight shot to the top as long as everything worked as it should've.

And worked it did seeing how Sea of Thieves beat out other games like Madden NFL 24, Grand Theft Auto 5, and other common appearances on these kinds of charts. Below is the list of the most downloaded PS5 games in the United States and Canada last month to give an idea of what the charts looked like for May

Sea of Thieves Tops PS5 Charts in May

Sea of Thieves Madden NFL 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Helldivers 2 Grand Theft Auto 5 NBA 2K24 MLB The Show 24 Stellar Blade Fallout 4 Who's Your Daddy?! Rainbow Six Siege Grounded Another Crab's Treasure Marvel's Spider-Man 2 NHL 24 Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game Rise of the Ronin Assassin's Creed Mirage WWE 2K24 Elden Ring

For what it's worth, Sea of Thieves wasn't even the only former Xbox exclusive on that list. You'll notice that Grounded, another Xbox Game Studios game which was one of the first four to go multiplatform, also made the list. Over in Europe, Sea of Thieves was the most downloaded PS5 game as well with Grounded appearing on the same list albeit at a few spots lower than where it placed in the U.S. charts.