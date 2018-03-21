Sea of Thieves Devs Address Rough Launch as Game Surpasses One Million Unique Users

Sea of Thieves has only just released and it’s already surpassed over one million unique users, according to Studio Head Craig Duncan and Executive Producer Joe Neate.

The game, as reported, saw over 5,000 players trying to log-in per minute, which definitely caused a few issues with the shared-world adventure. Because the servers were so overloaded in such a short amount of time, the developers had to actually temporarily shut them down in an effort to get everything back under control. Players were finding it difficult to even get in the game, which definitely caused some frustration. Luckily, in true Rare fashion, they are addressing it head on and with evident transparency.

In the video above, we can see boththe Studio Head and the Executive Producer talk about the issues seen so far and what they are doing to fix it. This also includes the bugs that are particularly plaguing the Xbox One X. Fixes are coming, don’t worry!

Sea of Thieves is available now on Xbox One and Windows 10.

In other Sea-faring goodness, we took a few moments to discuss why this game is fantastic … as long as you know what you’re getting into. Below is just a small blurb from our entire piece, which we highly recommend checking out before taking the plunge yourself:

Sea of Thieves is the shared-world pirate adventure now available for Xbox One and Windows 10 players. Let me emphasize that one more time … it is a shared-world adventure. Shared. SHARED. Though our full review is still in progress, we’re seeing a lot of hate for the online game and now that I’ve tanked more hours than I’d care to admit with it having only just released, I thought I’d clear up a few misconceptions.

Since day one, Rare has marketed this game as a title that is meant … designed … destined to be played with others. Sure, there is a mechanic that allows you to play with randoms, but where this title truly shines is when played with friends.

Though the gameplay itself wasn’t “life altering” … it’s not really meant to be. It’s meant to be a shared experience that is all about the players, not necessarily what’s being played.

That being said, despite its cartoonish charm – the graphics were actually stunning! The waves crashing about the ship’s hull, the churning colour scheme as the sun began to set. There is so much about this game that is enjoyable but players need to be aware of what type of game this is before going in. If you’re expecting a thrilling narrative of heroics, you will be very disappointed. It’s not meant to be that, so it’s not that. It’s about the waves, the experience, and a few of your closest buds.