New Sea of Thieves Update Today Fixes Many Season 15 Issues

It has been a week since Sea of Thieves Season 15: Wild Things began, giving pirates around the world new challenges to face across the game’s open waters. This season focuses on The Hunter’s Call Trading Company as players will earn reputation with the faction by completing quests which will garner them new themed rewards for their pirate and ship. However, like any update for any games, sometimes some mistakes slip through the cracks. Luckily, Rare is addressing these issues with a new Sea of Thieves update today.

The new Sea of Thieves update, simply titled “Hotfix 3.3.0.1,” adds some important fixes to the seafaring adventure that makes significant improvements to reputation progression with the Hunter’s Call. Specifically, requirements for each rank with the faction have been corrected which lets players progress their rep with the faction at the intended pace. As a result, some players will see themselves at a higher rank in their next play session. The update also features a plethora of updates to Quest Table Voyage Cooldowns, and various fixes throughout the game.

Luckily, players won’t have to wait through any maintenance period to enjoy the new improvements. Simply download the 1GB update, and enjoy the Sea of Thieves update today! Here are the full patch notes for the hotfix if you’re looking for the specifics:

Wild Seas

This hotfix addresses a number of issues identified following the launch of Season 15, while cracking down on players using methods to accelerate their progress through The Hunter’s Call much more quickly than intended. For more information on the steps being taken by the team, read the latest Season 15 State of Play Forum post.

The Hunter’s Call Trading Company

Following review, the team has identified that the reputation required for each rank was set higher than intended, slowing progress through The Hunter’s Call at higher ranks. The requirements for each rank have been corrected and players will now progress at the intended pace.

Due to this change, players who have made progress since Season 15’s launch may find they move up to the next Hunter’s Call rank upon starting their next session. We will continue to monitor player progress and may make further adjustments if required.

Crews cashing in their hunting hauls to The Hunter’s Call representatives at Outposts and Seaposts will now find they provide the same payout as the Sovereigns, ensuring that Captains can use these conveniently located services.

Updates

Quest Table Voyage Cooldowns

Crews who start and cancel the same Voyage repeatedly in a short space of time will now find that the Voyage is placed on cooldown and cannot be voted on for a short duration.

The following Voyages have had this initial cooldown applied: Medley of Gold Hoarders, Executive’s Lost Shipment, Ashen Executive’s Lost Shipment, Ashen Captain’s Treasure Vault, Bounty for a Skeleton Lord, Legendary Search for Cursed Treasure.

The recently introduced Pirate’s Fishing Map and Hunter’s Fishing Map for The Hunter’s Call have also had a cooldown applied to prevent crews from forcing the island location and gaining reputation at an accelerated rate.

Fixed Issues

Gameplay

Players lobbing throwables above or below deck across all ship types should no longer find they explode on contact with invisible surfaces.

Addressing the above issue has meant that a previous fix to throwables interacting with the rear hull of the Galleon (3.3.0) has been reverted to prevent further impact. This issue will be addressed in a future update.

Fishing Voyages

Crews should no longer find themselves able to catch more Treasured Fish than intended on a single Voyage.

The Hunter’s Call Trading Company

Players will now find Crates of Rare Fish Scales when taking on Raid Voyages for The Hunter’s Call.

Players will now find that any Treasured Fish sold will be tracked correctly towards The Gold Seeker Pirate Milestone.

Players will now find that Voyages completed for The Hunter’s Call will be tracked correctly towards The Voyager Pirate Milestone.

Visual and Audio

Players equipping The Hunter’s Call Emissary Costume will now find that any masks are hidden to prevent visual distortion of their pirate’s face.

Pirates of all body sizes should now find that the following scars display correctly when equipped: Flameheart’s Revenge Scar, Fates of Fortune Scar and Shadow Tide Scar.

Performance and Stability

Further improvements have been made to game stability to reduce scenarios where players unexpectedly exit the game or become disconnected from their session. (Released previously as part of an interim hotfix.)

Known Issues

To learn more about known issues in Sea of Thieves currently being tracked and their status, head over to our Known Issues support site article.

Full Release Notes

These release notes cover a hotfix. For full details on recently added game features, see the release notes on our latest content update.

Download and Installation

