Sea of Thieves Devs Reveal Plans for Regular Content Updates and Weekly Events

A new video is out from the developers behind the shared-world adventure Sea of Thieves and for those that had reservations about the online game, this is something you’re going to want to watch.

Though the game has only been out for a little while, it’s been rough seas since launch. Though the beta was met with phenomenal success, many players found the simplistic nature of the title underwhelming. Since then, Rare has taken that player feedback and announced to fans that they had plans to implement many of the features people were asking for. Now it looks like those plans are starting to go into motion, including weekly events and new major features.

As seen in the video above, the team at Rare plans for a few major additions to the game, including features that many have been asking for since day one. New items, new gameplay mechanics, new rewards – a new reason to play. They are also going to be adding in weekly events for players to take to the seas with purpose and for specific loot. Both additions to the game offer a new dynamic to the title that many felt was lacking upon launch, and it really shows that the developers are listing.

The first big content update will be called The Hungering Deep, which will be dropping in early may. Rare told us, “The Hungering Deep brings a new AI threat to the world, that crews will have to work together to discover and defeat as part of a unique event. We will also be introducing a number of new mechanics that will assist players on this adventure, and there will be unique rewards that players can earn as part of this event.”

The Summer time will bring even more events and updates to the base game, including Cursed Sails which will debut a new ship, and Forsaken Shores, which offers new areas to explore. The best part? Every update talked about in the latest video from “Inn-side Story” will be completely free for players to enjoy.

Sea of Thieves is available now for Xbox One and Windows 10, with crossplay enabled! Interested in learning our thoughts about the title? Check out a small blurb from our full review below:

“Despite Sea of Thieves’ cartoonish charm, the graphics were actually stunning! The waves crashing about the ship’s hull, the churning colour scheme as the sun began to set. There is so much about this game that is enjoyable but players need to be aware of what type of game this is before going in. If you’re expecting a thrilling narrative of heroics, you will be very disappointed. It’s not meant to be that, so it’s not that. It’s about the waves, the experience, and a few of your closest buds.

There is a lot of freedom in this game. And we mean a lot. Not the same freedom players see in the usual open-world, this is total real-time freedom. There is no epic questline, it really is just an easy going experience meant to be enjoyed with friends. Plus, you can shoot yourself out of a canon, and that’s pretty cool.”