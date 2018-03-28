Sea of Thieves Working Once Again On Game Pass After Temporary Outage

UPDATE: Rare has officially fixed the problem regarding playing Sea of Thieves through the Xbox Game Pass service, as you can see in the tweet below. SAIL ON!

We’ve now resolved the issue with Game Pass players’ access to the game. Players should now be able to get into the game, if you’re not able to get in immediately, please try again soon. pic.twitter.com/2qO7ay3keo — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) March 28, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY: Rare’s Sea of Thieves finally set sail on Xbox One and Windows PC last week, and while some folks have complained about its accessibility in terms of gameplay, it’s already gotten some huge audience numbers within its first few days of release.

Not only that, but it’s being offered on the Xbox Game Pass, making Microsoft’s monthly on-demand gaming service a tremendous value, as it leads the charge for other titles to come. That said, though, some people aren’t currently able to join the party.

A quick glance at the Xbox Live Status Page indicates that some users may not be able to play the game, as an issue seems to be blocking them from logging into it. Note: this is just affecting a certain amount of Game Pass subscribers, as other players seem to be accessing the game just fine.

Both Microsoft and Rare have acknowledged that this is a problem, and are currently working on a solution. The developer recently took to Twitter to assure fans that a fix is in the works, hoping to “resolve it as soon as possible.”

“Our team are currently investigating an issue affecting Game Pass players and are working to resolve it as soon as possible,” it noted in its tweet. “We’ll update you as soon as we can.”

This may have to do with a new update that dropped into the game, and somehow inadvertently blocked some players from being able to jump in. But Rare didn’t note anything regarding that in its tweet, so it’s tough to say.

Some fans have since responded to the matter, with a couple even noting they still haven’t been able to play the game. You can see some of these responses below.

Hopefully, Rare and Microsoft can right the ship, as it were, and make Sea of Thieves go back to smooth sailing in just a short amount of time.

Sea of Thieves is available now for Xbox One and Windows PC.