Secret Level Gets New Trailer, Special Amazon Content Drops Announced

Secret Level has released a brand new trailer that gives a better look at some of the new short stories inspired by major franchises. The world of video game adaptions has grown a lot in the last five years or so. It used to be a genre in film and television that was frowned upon after numerous disastrous attempts for games like Doom, Max Payne, and more. Many of these adaptations just blatantly missed the point of the source material and went out of their way to change things to the point of being somewhat unrecognizable. Often times, it not only failed with fans, but also the general audience Hollywood was trying to cater things toward.

However, recent years have signaled a far more positive shift. Things like The Last of Us, Twisted Metal, and even to a degree, Gran Turismo, have indicated a greater level of care for video game adaptations. The Last of Us is an award-winning adaptation that is among the very best of what prestige television has to offer right now. Arcane, while not a direct adaptation, is also getting tons of love from fans and critics alike. It’s looking like there may be another great gaming adaptation on the way, although it won’t be nearly as traditional as these other adaptations.

Secret Level is a brand new show coming to Prime Video, which premiered the acclaimed Fallout TV series earlier this year. Secret Level is a new animated series from Blur, a CG studio known for making some of the high-quality cinematics seen in games like the Halo 2 remaster, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. The studio is led by Tim Miller, the director of Deadpool, and has made a name for itself with other projects like Love, Death, Robots. Obviously gaming is at the core of the studio, so it has made a very special project.

Secret Level is essentially a series of original shorts based on a number of iconic video games like Mega Man, God of War, Unreal Tournament, The Outer Worlds 2, and even the ill-fated Concord. The animated series aims to further expand these universes in a bunch of creative ways. The series will premiere on December 10th and have episodic releases until December 17th. A brand new trailer has been released and showcases a bit more of what to expect from the new show, offering glimpses of things like Keanu Reeves’ character in the Armored Core episode. The cast is lined with huge stars like Reeves, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, and more. You can view the new trailer below.

To make things even sweeter, Amazon is offering fans 10% off of digital gaming currencies from Xbox, the Epic Games Store, and other gaming brands for the next 48 hours. You can click here to learn more about these deals. Finally, on November 18th, Secret Level‘s social channels will begin offering episode-specific content drops, meaning you can get exclusive content based on your favorite game franchises.