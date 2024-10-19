Prime Video Reveals Secret Level Cast Stacked with Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, and Many More

The new Secret Level anthology series coming to Prime Video won’t be releasing until December, but today during New York Comic-Con, Prime Video revealed the cast of the games-to-TV series. And as one might expect from a series like Secret Level that’s going to include some of the biggest names in gaming such as God of War, Warhammer 40,000, Dungeons & Dragons, and many more, the cast is absolutely stacked with talent as well. Keanu Reeves has been confirmed for a role just as many speculated when the first Secret Level trailer dropped, and he’ll be joined by many more household names.

Secret Level will consist of 15 episodes airing on Prime Video starting on December 10th, and when those start releasing, you’ll hear the following stars lend their voices to different characters: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Temuera Morrison, Ariana Greenblatt, Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow, Gabriel Luna, Ricky Whittle, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Merle Dandridge, Claudia Doumit, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Clive Standen, Laura Bailey, and Michael Beach. Some of those names need little introduction, but others who you may not be as familiar with by name alone have credits in shows like The Last of Us, The Boys, and even some games themselves. Laura Bailey, for example, is well known in the Dungeons & Dragons community as member of Critical Role as well as her role of Abby in The Last of Us Part 2.

We don’t yet know which episodes these actors and actresses will be in, however, with the exception of one: Keanu Reeves. When the first trailer for Secret Level dropped and people were busy trying to pick up on all the different IPs that’d be featured in the 15 episodes, some noticed that it sure did look like Reeves‘ likeness was being used in the Armored Core episode. Prime Video didn’t attach names to episodes today, but it seems pretty safe to say that we’ll hear (and see) Reeves in at least the Armored Core adaptation. It’s unknown if other stars’ likenesses are being used as well.

Aside from Armored Core, other gaming IPs set to be featured in Secret Level include Sifu, The Outer Worlds, Pac-Man, Mega Man, and various PlayStation properties. One of those PlayStation games featured in Secret Level is Concord, the hero shooter which failed spectacularly and was shut down within no time after it released. Rumors have circulated to suggest that Concord may make a comeback as a free-to-play game or some other kind of revitalization, but as far as anyone can tell, the Concord episode in Secret Level is still happening.

Secret Level is helmed by Tim Miller, the director known for Deadpool and Terminator: Dark Fate. Miller is also the mind behind Love, Death & Robots which, surprise, is very much like Secret Level except the latter focuses on adapting different games.

the episodes split into two weekly drops.