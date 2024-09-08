Secret Level Animated Series Reportedly Still Planning Concord Episode

A few days ago, PlayStation shocked the video game industry when it announced plans to end service for its multiplayer shooter Concord. The game had only been released on August 23rd, but had struggled to find a significant audience. The news was particularly notable as Concord was one of several games announced to appear in Amazon's upcoming animated series Secret Level. While the game will be long dead by the time Secret Level premieres on December 10th, it seems that there are no plans to cancel the Concord episode. According to sources for IGN, the episode is still planned for release.

Officially announced at Gamescom last month, Secret Level is an anthology that will feature episodes based on video games from various developers and publishers. The line-up for the show's first season will include long-running franchises like Mega Man, Pac-Man, and Armored Core, as well as more recent games like Sifu, The Outer Worlds, and Concord. Producing an episode based on a game that hadn't even released yet seemed like a risky move when Secret Level was announced, and it seems like an even worse decision in retrospect.

There are still more than three months left until the show's release, and it's possible plans could still change. It's hard to say how far along production is on the episode, but it's a difficult situation to navigate. If the episode is finished or nearly complete, at least it will give Concord's small fan base a chance to say goodbye. And since the series is an anthology, it stands to reason that everyone else can skip it, and not miss out.

Secret Level is being produced by Blur Studio, which previously handled the well-regarded Netflix series Love, Death + Robots. Blur was co-founded by Deadpool director Tim Miller, who will be serving as the show's creator and creative director. In total, the first season will span 15 episodes released on Prime Video. The series seems to be part of a larger initiative at Amazon to embrace projects based on popular video games, including Fallout, Tomb Raider, Like a Dragon: Yakuza, and more.

