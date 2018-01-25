Secret Of Mana Producer Wants To Bring Collection, Remake To Nintendo Switch In the U.S.

In just a few short weeks, Super Nintendo-based nostalgia will wash over PlayStation 4 and Steam gamers when Square Enix releases its remake of Secret of Mana. But those may not be the only platforms that get some Mana love.

While speaking with USGamer, the game’s producer, Masaru Oyamada, explained that Square Enix is looking into the possibility of bringing the remake to Nintendo Switch, since it would no doubt be popular there. After all, the original Mana debuted on the Super Nintendo…so why not?

Videos by ComicBook.com

“To kind of give background in terms of when the project started, it was about two years ago, and the Switch hadn’t been announced,” he explained. “Once we had announced this particular remake title, we were very surprised to see the amount of demand and feedback we received for a potential Switch version.”

“So, the voices are heard, we’re aware that people are desiring a Switch version, and we will make an effort to see what is feasible in the future, though nothing is confirmed or planned.”

Meanwhile, we’re already aware that Secret of Mana has already come to the Switch before, in the form of the Japanese only Seiken Densetsu Collection, which also features two other Mana adventures. Oyamada explained that he’s heard the requests to bring this to the United States as well.

“Obviously, our focus is on Secret of Mana since we’re in the last part of its development, so obviously it’s hard to definitely say that yes, we will release it,” he noted. “But we’ve obviously heard a lot of demands and requests for that game to be released in the west, and that’s something we will do our best to hopefully achieve, but nothing at this moment in time.”

So nothing is confirmed with either project yet, but Square Enix is looking into the possibilities. And considering that the Switch has grown more popular over the last year, it certainly couldn’t do the publisher any harm giving these games a release – and maybe Chrono Trigger to boot…?

Secret of Mana releases for PlayStation 4, PS Vita and PC on February 15th.