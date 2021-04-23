Secretlab Announces Mortal Kombat Edition Chair

✖

Secretlab, the company known for its stylish and comfortable gaming chairs, has partnered with Warner Bros. once again to create a special Mortal Kombat edition chair just in time for the new movie. It’s adorned with the iconic Mortal Kombat dragon logo as well as the name of the franchise itself alongside the Secretlab logo. The chair will be produced in both the Secretlab Omega and Secretlab Titan variants with those priced at $389 and $429, respectively. You can order them here while they last.

The new Mortal Kombat chairs were revealed by Secretlab on Thursday just over a week before the new Mortal Kombat movie heads to theaters and to HBO Max. Both the limited-edition Omega and Titan variants of the Mortal Kombat chair feature identical designs and only differ in terms of certain features the different chair styles offer. You can check out the front and back of the Mortal Kombat design in the image below that shows the Omega chair on the left and the Titan on the right.

Show no mercy to your enemy. Designed in collaboration with @wbpictures, the Secretlab Mortal Kombat Edition chair brings to life an award-winning fighting game spanning nearly 30 years. Enjoy the most comfortable seat in all the realms: https://t.co/Pxt5SyFpvd#MortalKombat pic.twitter.com/JtdB7Is8Lj — Secretlab (@secretlabchairs) April 15, 2021

The Mortal Kombat logos stand out the most in their bright red and gold colors, but there are other details on the chairs worth noting as well. Adorning the front of the chairs’ seats and continuing underneath is Secretlab’s Prime 2.0 PU Leather with classic Mortal Kombat phrases like “Fatality” and “Finish Him” engraved into the design. The same design is featured on the outer parts of the backrest and the seat with the Mortal Kombat logo on the front of the chair flanked by two sets of skulls.

If you’re into the idea of the Mortal Kombat chair and now need to decide between the Omega and the Titan, you can explore the differences between the designs here. The changes largely deal with the structures of the chairs themselves – the Omega comes with a lumbar pillow, for example, while the Titan instead has adjustable lumbar support. The size of the chair you need is the biggest factor when comparing the two since they both accommodate different sizes, so be sure to consider that when you’re browsing.

While we haven’t seen the Mortal Kombat chair in person, we’ve reviewed both the Omega and Titan chairs on different occasions. The Omega is better suited for those who prefer a snug fit with its seat built with raised sides while the Titan has a flatter, roomier base. Both variants were easy to assemble and require little post-assembly maintenance even after long periods of use.

Secretlab's Mortal Kombat chairs are available to order now while they remain in stock.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.