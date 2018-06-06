Sega and Atlus Reveal E3 Lineup, Including Surprises

With the Electronic Entertainment Expo just a few days away, many publishers are laying out plans for what fans can expect at their presentations this year. Sega and Atlus just joined the list with an all-star lineup of titles, both playable and being revealed through trailers.

First up are the playable games, including the new Sonic racing game and the long-awaited follow-up to the Shining series:

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – With a favorite playable demo on the show floor is Shining Resonance Refrain, which marks the return of the Shining series to the West after a decade. This demo will also be available for everyone at home by the time doors open! The western release of the original Shining Resonance, previously a Japanese exclusive, Shining Resonance Refrain is an action RPG with characters designed by the legendary Tony Taka, including all DLCs and a brand new “Refrain Mode,” unlocking more characters than ever before. Team Sonic Racing (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – The Blue Blur is speeding into E3 with never-before-seen content from the recently announced multiplayer racing experience, Team Sonic Racing. Created in partnership with the award-winning studio Sumo Digital, Team Sonic Racing combines the best elements of arcade and fast-paced competitive style racing with nostalgic characters and environments from across the Sonic Universe. E3 attendees will be among the first to jump in the driver’s seat and play as Sonic, Shadow, Tails and other fan favorite characters in exhilarating single and multiplayer game modes. And don’t forget to check out the super-chic, limited-edition PUMA X SEGA RS-0 Sonic and Dr. Eggman shoe collaboration which will be on display throughout the show!

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – On to the line-up then with watercolor-style tactical/strategy game Valkyria Chronicles 4. Come by the booth and follow Squad E of the Federation in their fight against the Empire! They’ll ultimately face bone-chilling blizzards, waves of imperial soldiers, and the godlike powers of the Valkyria – featuring larger maps than ever before – and E3 attendees will be able to experience the opening stage of the game. Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (PS4) – It’s been a full year since Kazuma Kiryu took his leave from the world of the Yakuza during the events of Yakuza: Kiwami, but he returns in top form with Yakuza: Kiwami 2 as Sega proudly presents one of the most beloved storylines in the franchise’s history, remade in full HD in the Dragon Engine for PlayStation 4. Featuring the return of mini games like Cabaret, a revamped clan creator and the original arcade release of Virtual-On, Kazuma Kiryu will have plenty of leisure activities when he isn’t taking on his fierce rival, the Dragon of Kansai, Ryuji Goda.

On top of that, a hands-off demo for Total War: Three Kingdoms will also be available.

Sega and Atlus have also promised some surprises. Two new games are set to be revealed tomorrow, with running trailers at their booth. On top of that, fans will also be able to get a closer look at Catherine: Full Body, the remake to the companies’ hit puzzle-strategy game. “A seductive and mature romantic action-adventure puzzle game from the makers of the Persona series. Catherine: Full Body will include a new love interest, Rin, with distinct storyline elements for the character, and additional puzzle content. Vincent’s love life has never been so complicated and dramatic!” the company noted in its press release.

As far as what these two mystery games are, we’re not sure yet. But we’ll find out more information soon.

Those that can’t attend the show, however, are encouraged to tune in to the companies’ social channels on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook to catch all the action live.