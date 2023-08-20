Sega Rumor Claims Dreamcast Mini Console Was Too Expensive to Make

Ever since the release of the Sega Genesis Mini and the Game Gear Micro, fans have been clamoring for a similar mini console based on the Dreamcast. While the system was a financial disappointment for Sega, Dreamcast has become something of a cult classic over the last two decades, and many gamers would love the chance to experience the system's best games in one package. Unfortunately, it seems the technology might be too expensive to produce in a "mini format" without an MSRP around $300. That information was revealed in a recent video from YouTuber Adam Koralik, who apparently got the information from Sega a few years ago.

"They were like 'the problem honestly is that basically if we wanna release it as a console'- this was a few years ago so things have changed I'm sure- 'but if we wanna release it as a console, it's gonna be like 300 bucks. Because we need to put like real hardware in it and the technology's just not cheap enough yet to actually do that. Nobody would be happy with a $300 price tag. People would be expecting a hundred. Everybody would be mad.' So, you'd get a high-quality product that prices too many people out," said Koralik.

Koralik went on to say that a cheaper alternative Sega was considering was a Dreamcast Mini that included the PC versions of various Dreamcast games. Several Dreamcast games have been ported to PC over the years, including Sonic Adventure and Crazy Taxi. However, as Koralik notes, a lot of Dreamcast fans were not happy when Sega did something similar with a Dreamcast collection on Xbox 360 that consisted entirely of PC versions.

As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt, but the reasoning Koralik provides makes a lot of sense. The YouTuber went on to note that the "mini console" trend has kind of faded at this point anyway. Sega might be better off focusing instead on bringing some of the Dreamcast's most beloved games to modern consoles, instead. For now, those in desperate need of a "mini Dreamcast" will have to settle for the upcoming holiday ornament from Hallmark!

