Sega Fans Are Dunking on the Game Gear Micro
While retro remakes of old video game consoles have been all the rage over the last few years, Sega fans seem quite perplexed by the company's newly announced Game Gear Micro. The new system is significantly smaller than its predecessor, and the handheld's paltry number of games spread across four versions of the system might make it a tough sell. Sega has yet to announce a western release for the Game Gear Micro, but it seems like a safe bet that it will eventually arrive in North America. Of course, if the current reception is anything to go by, the demand for the system might not be there!
It might be a tough sell.
I rock with nostalgia gaming HEAVY, BUT why would I want a micro game gear?— Boss Shikamaru (@CyrusTheRebel1) June 3, 2020
Harsh.
If you ever think your life is pathetic... Just think about the Game Gear Micro... You'll thank me later— Gpro (@IAmGpro) June 3, 2020
It's hard to imagine who this system is for!
The Game Gear Micro is actually very ... SEGA. Make something that no one asked for, make it completely useless, and then also sell an accessory for it (a screen attachment) that makes the experience just barely useful 😂 #Sega #GameGearMicro pic.twitter.com/AzeoUyX7vA— Gavin (@Gavin4Games) June 3, 2020
Surely it can't be that bad, right?
Game Gear Micro is the funniest, most terrible ideas in a big sea of terrible ideas— K.D. Phillips (@NintendoRevU) June 3, 2020
To be fair, you probably could put it on a keychain.
HA HA HA HA HA Why does the Game Gear Micro look like something I would put on a keychain????— GuilTron2K20 (@GuilTron1984rd) June 3, 2020
And everyone said Sega was nuts.
The Game Gear Micro is actually genius when you think about it, sega has finally found a way into the untapped squirrel market.— Frankensteed (@graham_steed) June 3, 2020
Haven't Sonic fans been through enough over the years?
My reaction when I saw the Game Gear Micro. https://t.co/otXwAG5R7i— Spawn (@William11456357) June 3, 2020
Some fans are even begging Sega to rethink the whole thing!
@SEGA @SEGA_OFFICIAL @sonic_hedgehog Sega, I'm begging you, cancel the Game Gear Micro. Give us something bigger (with no need for a magnifying glass), with a battery (not 2 AAA), with all 16 games on it. And fire whoever thought this was a good idea. Please Sega. It's your 60th.— Marceau Blétard 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇧🇪 (@MarceauBletard) June 3, 2020
