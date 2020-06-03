Sega Fans Are Dunking on the Game Gear Micro

By Marc Deschamps

While retro remakes of old video game consoles have been all the rage over the last few years, Sega fans seem quite perplexed by the company's newly announced Game Gear Micro. The new system is significantly smaller than its predecessor, and the handheld's paltry number of games spread across four versions of the system might make it a tough sell. Sega has yet to announce a western release for the Game Gear Micro, but it seems like a safe bet that it will eventually arrive in North America. Of course, if the current reception is anything to go by, the demand for the system might not be there!

Are you looking forward to the Game Gear Micro? What do you think of the retro system? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans think about Game Gear Micro!

It might be a tough sell.

Harsh.

It's hard to imagine who this system is for!

Surely it can't be that bad, right?

To be fair, you probably could put it on a keychain.

And everyone said Sega was nuts.

Haven't Sonic fans been through enough over the years?

Some fans are even begging Sega to rethink the whole thing!

