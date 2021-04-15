SEGA Game Gear Fans Celebrate 30th Launch Anniversary

SEGA Game Gear launched in select cities in the United States 30 years ago today, and people are sharing their memories on social media. The publisher’s delightful nostalgia account @SEGAForever pointed out the fact that this milestone was crossed and fans immediately started reminiscing. It’s hard not to as these days Nintendo has a firm grip on the handheld market. To be sure, there are things like the Analogue Pocket, Playdate, and other small challengers. But, back in the 1990s, there were mobile offerings from companies like Atari and SEGA. The blue brand’s Game Gear offered a lot of players something completely impossible on the Game Boy, impressive graphics in full color. Also, the Game Gear was backlit, something that wouldn’t become standard for many years after the fact. Check out some of the responses down below:

The SEGA Game Gear launched in New York and Los Angeles 30 years ago today! Which games caused you to burn through dozens of AA batteries?#SEGAForever pic.twitter.com/MTTVqkJbhT — SEGA Forever (@SEGAForever) April 15, 2021

Last year saw SEGA trot out a Game Gear Micro with titles like: Sonic the Hedgehog, Puyo Puyo 2, OutRun, and Royal Stone. A blue version had Sonic & Tails, Gunstar Heroes, Sylvan Tale, and Baku Baku Animal. While the red flavor included Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible, Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible Special, The GG Shinobi, and Columns. Funny enough, a yellow option also contained Shining Force Gaiden, Shining Force Gaiden 2, Shining Force Gaiden Final Conflict, and Nazo Puyo Arle no Roux.

Do you have any sweet memories with the Game Gear? Let us know down in the comments!