Sega Makes One of Its Classic Games Just $2 for a Limited Time

Sega has made one of its classic games available for just $2 for a limited time or, more precisely $2.49. And this deal is available across a variety of platforms. To this end, it is available to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 owners via the Nintendo eShop, PC and Steam Deck users via Steam, and to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users via the Microsoft Store. The only platform the deal is not available on, for some odd reason, is the PlayStation Store, where in the absence of the 90% discount, the Sega game is full priced at $24.99.

As for the Sega game in question, it hails from the year 1997, a year headlined by games like by Final Fantasy 7, GoldeEeye 007, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Grand Theft Auto, Diablo, Gran Turismo, Fallout, Crash Bandicoot 2, Star Fox 64, SaGa Frontier, Final Fantasy Tactics, and Diddy Kong Racing. These are just the headliners though. This list barely scratches the surface. 1997 was a legendary year for gaming with many great releases. That said, while the game in question debuted in 1997, it was only in Arcade. It wasn’t until 1998 that many were introduced to the Sega game, The House of the Dead, via the Sega Saturn, which it was exclusive to. Developed by Sega AMI, The House of the Dead is a horror first-person shooter that, at the time, used a light gun. It is often accredited with helping pioneer zombie video games, and spawned a series of the same name. In 2023, a remake was released, and it is this remake that is $2.49 for a limited time.

One of the Great Zombie Games of All Time

Obviously, $2.49 is dirt cheap. It’s the result of a 90 percent discount, and it is unlikely the game will ever be discounted more than this. To this end, this is a new low price for the Sega game. The House of Dead is also a piece of video game history, yet it has been remade to ensure it doesn’t play like a 1997 game, which goes a long way when it comes time to revisit it.

The House of the Dead isn’t very long, only offering up to six hours of content, which makes its normal $24.99 asking price feel very steep. That said, at just $2, this is roughly $0.66 per hour of content, which you can’t really beat.

Sequel Also on Sale

Not only is The House of Dead: Remake on sale, but The House of Dead: Remake 2 is also on sale. And considering this follow up was just released yesterday, for it to already be 10% off on both Steam and the Nintendo eShop is noteworthy. Both of these deals are only available until August 21.