Grab Sonic, Bayonetta, Alien Games and More Sega Hits On Sale At Fanatical

Know what we like to play? Sega games. Whether it’s going through classics from the Sega Genesis era, or enjoying more contemporary fare like Vanquish, Bayonetta and Sonic Mania, there are a lot of great games from the publisher to soak in. And the team at Fanatical knows this.

The PC game-selling site has just posted a huge new sale for Sega games, which is taking place all this week. It already has a handful of titles that are available for cheap, as well as more that are being added throughout the next few days. For now, though, let’s focus on the ones that are available, with some pretty good discounts overall:

Alien Isolation Collection (includes DLC)- $11.49

Aliens: Colonial Marines Collection (includes DLC)- $5.99

Alien Isolation Season Pass- $4.59

Alien Isolation- $.919

Aliens vs. Predator Collection- $4.55

Total War II: Warhammer- $44.99

Total War: Warhammer- $17.99

Dungeon of the Endless: Crystal Edition- $4.36

Sonic Mania- $15.99

Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse- $5.09

Total War: Rome II Emperor Edition- $14.38

Endless Space 2: Digital Deluxe Edition- $22.49

Total War: Shogun 2 Collection- $11.99

Total War: Shogun Collection- $2.39

Alpha Protocol- $2.99

Binary Domain Collection (includes DLC)- $5.43

Condemned: Criminal Origins- $7.47

Hell Yeah! Wrath of the Dead Rabbit Collection (includes DLC)- $4.87

The Club- $2.99

Tembo the Badass Elephant- $3.74

Napoleon: Total War- $4.79

Sonic Forces- $31.99

Endless Space Collection- $4.99

Renegade Ops Collection (includes DLC)- $5.77

Viking: Battle For Asgard- $3.59

Bayonetta- $7.99

Those are the deals that are happening now, but, as you can see from the page, there are other games listed, including Vanquish, various Sonic the Hedgehog games and more. These will likely go on sale throughout the week, so keep checking back for additional bargains to add to your shopping cart.

As far as what we recommend at the moment, both Sonic Forces and Sonic Mania are well worth your time, especially considering you can get them for under $50 total. Castle of Illusion is a fun take on the classic Sega Genesis game, and Renegade Ops is good for vehicular action. Finally, The Club is a forgotten classic filled with competitive shooting action, and Tembo the Badass Elephant is ideal for those of you seeking out a new platformer.

These deals are available throughout the week, so be sure to look around!

