Sega Teases Multiple New Games, Including Remakes and Remasters

Japanese video game publisher Sega, which is perhaps best known for its work on the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, has revealed that it will be releasing a ton of new games this year, some of which will include remakes and remasters of past titles. At this point in time, we already have one idea of what one of these remasters could be with Sonic Origins slated to launch next month. Outside of this title, though, it's hard to know what else might be in the pipeline.

Disclosed in a recent financial presentation, Sega outlined what it has planned for the coming fiscal year (which lasts until March 2023). In doing so, it was stated that Sega is planning to release new games that would be qualified as remakes, remasters, or spin-offs of other franchises. It also said that it is planning to release "multiple titles" of this nature, which means that we can expect a number of different games in this style outside of simply Sonic Origins.

So what could some of these new games from Sega end up being? Well, that's a bit hard to say. Just last year, Sega opted to bring back its dormant Monkey Ball series with a remastered bundle known as Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. The publisher also happens to own Atlus' Persona franchise and rumors have been swirling for quite some time about new ports of both Persona 3 and Persona 4 Golden. Whether or not these games would actually get re-released though is something that we have yet to learn about from Atlus.

We also heard less than a month ago that both Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi are two franchises that Sega is planning to bring back in a new capacity at some point. Whether or not these new games would end up releasing in the coming fiscal year is something that we don't currently know, especially since development on these reboots seems to be early on.

[H/T VGC]