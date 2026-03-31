Sega Genesis Exclusive Is Finally Getting a New Sequel After Over 35 Years

A Sega Genesis game that launched on the console in 1989 is finally set to receive a new sequel this year. Out of all of the consoles that Sega released from the 1980s until the early 2000s, the Genesis (or Mega Drive, as it was known in other territories) was undoubtedly the most successful. Franchises like Sonic the Hedgehog, Mortal Kombat, Streets of Rage, Ecco the Dolphin, and countless others became household names on the Genesis and have continued to be relevant in the decades to follow. Now, one Sega Genesis game that is much less known is set to make a comeback in 2026 that many would have surely never anticipated.

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Announced this week, publisher Clear River Games revealed that it’s releasing a new entry in the Truxton series dubbed Truxton Extreme. For those unfamiliar, Truxton is a vertical-scrolling shoot ’em up game first got its start in arcades back in 1988 in Japan. It would later be ported to Sega Genesis platforms in 1989, which was the only home console version of the game to ever be released. A sequel to Truxton, simply dubbed Truxton 2, would launch in arcades in 1992, but it never received a home console port of its own. Since this time, Truxton as a whole has remained on ice, but that will now be changing.

What to Expect From This Long-Awaited Genesis Sequel

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Truxton Extreme is described as a “white-hot shooter thrills for masters and novices alike” that will let players take down alien invaders with an array of unique weapons. Despite launching nearly 40 years after the original Truxton, Truxton Extreme will stay true to the first game’s format as a vertical scrolling shooter. Instead, what has primarily changed is the visuals, as Extreme will move the series into a 3D art style and away from the pixelized look of the inaugural game.

As for its launch, Truxton Extreme is set to release this summer on July 30th. The game will be coming to nearly all modern platforms including PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. The standard edition of Truxton Extreme will run for $24.99, while the digital deluxe version will go for $29.99. Physical versions of Truxton Extreme will also be available and will go for either $39.99 or $49.99, depending on your platform of choice.

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