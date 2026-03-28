3 Sega Games Now Free for Many in Limited Time Offer

A trio of games from publisher Sega are now free to download for millions around the globe in a limited-time offer. Despite not being as big as it once was, Sega is still one of the most recognizable video game companies on the planet. Thanks to its major franchises like Sonic the Hedgehog, Yakuza, Persona, and many others, Sega has remained incredibly relevant in recent years. Now, for those looking to check out more games from the publisher without having to pay anything, an ongoing promo tied to Sega should be taken advantage of before it’s gone.

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As of this week, Amazon’s Luna service (formerly Prime Gaming) is giving out Total War: Three Kingdoms, Total War: Rome 2 – Emperor Edition, and Total War: Attila for free on PC. In the strategy space, the Total War series is one of the most recognizable around and is arguably one of the biggest properties that Sega owns. Previously, Amazon has been giving out Total War: Rome 2 and Total War: Attila for free, but Three Kingdoms has only joined the lineup within recent days.

The caveat with this giveaway is that it’s not going to last for long. Specifically, all three of these Sega games will be taken off of Amazon’s Luna platform throughout the month of April. Attila will be exiting first on April 1st and will be followed by Rome 2 going away on April 15th. Since Three Kingdoms is the most recent addition of the bunch, it will be claimable a bit longer until April 29th.

How to Get These Sega Games for Free

If you’re looking to get ahold of all three of these Sega games for yourself, there is one notable caveat. Since this offer does come by way of Amazon, it requires the need for an active Prime membership in order to get the games for free. While this technically means that money has to be spent as part of these downloads, there are many millions of Prime members around the globe who already qualify for this promo as it is. Assuming that you’re one of the hundreds of millions who already have a Prime membership, you’ll be able to get these Sega games without having to jump through any additional hoops.

Once you do claim these Sega titles for yourself, Amazon will give you a code for each game that is redeemable on the Epic Games Store. After inputting the codes on Epic’s PC platform, they’ll then remain in your digital library for good and will never be in danger of disappearing. This will allow you to play any of these Total War games either right away or further down the road when you might be more in the mood to check them out.

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