The Manufacturer of the Sega Genesis Mini Has Been Revealed, and, Well…

So, this past weekend, Sega got its fanbase all riled up when it announced that it was going to produce a Sega Genesis Mini, jumping in on the classic gaming craze that Nintendo had taken part in with its NES Classic and SNES Classic Editions.

But before you go getting all excited about the system and everything it could possibly have to offer, you may want to calm down a bit, as we’ve discovered who the manufacturer behind the new system is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some reports have been swirling around social media, confirming that the partner that is manufacturing the system is none other than ATGames.

In case you’re unfamiliar, ATGames is the company responsible for previously made plug-and-play Sega Genesis systems. This includes the previously released Sega Genesis Flashback.

Now, while ATGames has made improvements upon the original model — which included an unbelievably horrible sound processor and a lackluster set-up of games — that doesn’t mean it’s a perfect system. In fact, the new Flashback model does work in HD, and, thankfully, has better sound, but it also has a library of one-note games that aren’t considered Sega classics. In fact, only half of the system’s library are Sega Genesis games, as the rest are essentially shovelware.

As a result, some fans have sounded off their concern with ATGames making the Sega Genesis Mini. You can see a couple of the responses below:

The Sega Genesis Mini is not developed in-house, but by ATGAMES, known for their shoddy shovelware filled Sega plug-and-play consoles, that are consistently plagued by bad sound quality and buggy emulation. It figures Sega would somehow manage to screw up their own classic mini. — Austin4e (@AustinX4e) April 15, 2018

So the Sega Genesis Mini is made by ATGames. You ALMOST had my money there, Sega. What a disappointment. — Soan (@SoanSabishi) April 14, 2018

“Do not buy the Sega Genesis Flashback console, made by AtGames, it’s shit.” — Shattered boi (@ShattersOFCL) April 3, 2018

Now, there is a chance that, with Sega behind the system completely now, we’ll see a mini system that has all Sega Genesis games and none of the shovelware, and something of utmost quality. The company did note it would be based upon “new and improved technology” in its line-up. But, again, little has been seen yet.

Fingers crossed that it definitely lives up to the hype, instead of being, well, just another ATGames system. No, really, listen to how bad the Sonic the Hedgehog theme is on its previous hardware. Yikes.