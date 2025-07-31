Sega Has Good News for Yakuza Fans on Switch

For years, the Yakuza series largely avoided appearances on Nintendo platforms, but things have changed quite a bit in a short amount of time. Last year, the series made its debut on Switch with Yakuza Kiwami. During today’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, Sega not only confirmed Yakuza Kiwami 2 for Nintendo Switch 2, it also confirmed a version of the first game with enhanced visuals, improved frame rate, and new language options. However, this understandably made a lot of buyers of the Switch version concerned that Sega might repeat the same mistakes it made with Sonic x Shadow Generations.

Thankfully, Sega quickly assuaged those fears. The company has already announced that Yakuza Kiwami buyers on the original Switch will be able to purchase an upgrade “at a discounted price.” The actual cost has not been disclosed just yet, but if the upgrade path for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is anything to go by, it should be in the ballpark of $9.99. That’s great news for anyone that bought either the digital version, or the physical option released through Limited Run Games. A trailer featuring the two Yakuza Kiwami games on Nintendo Switch 2 can be found below.

Upgrade paths have been a strange thing in the Nintendo Switch 2 era. Nintendo has offered both free and paid options for its own published games, but third-party titles have been all over the place. Games like Hogwarts Legacy and Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time have allowed players to upgrade the visuals and frame rate for a small fee, but titles like Sonic x Shadow Generations and Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake are forcing users to pay full price if they want a better experience. Today’s news about Yakuza Kiwami should be a big relief as a result.

Between Yakuza Kiwami and Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, hopefully Sega has started to change its strategy when it comes to Nintendo Switch 2. The reality is, there are a lot of Nintendo Switch owners out there, and they’ve built up big software collections over the last eight years. Offering upgrade paths for games is a good way to get them to spend a little more money, without creating any ill-will. Both Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 will be available November 13th on Nintendo Switch 2.

Following today’s Nintendo Direct, one thing is for certain: Sega has become one of the Switch 2’s biggest backers. The publisher had several games ready for the system’s launch, and today saw even more games announced, between the two Yakuza games and Persona 3 Reload. While some publishers seem to be playing it a little safe to see just how quickly Switch 2 finds an audience, Sega has jumped right in. The company still has a lot of games to bring over though, including lots more Yakuza titles. Hopefully there’s a lot more to come, and Sega keeps offering reasonable upgrades for its existing Switch titles.

