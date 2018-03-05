Sega’s Humble Bundle Sale Loaded With Deals On PC Games

A lot of Humble Bundle sales are happening right now, including a pretty slick beat-em-up bundle, as well as some great bargains on Activision games. But now Sega has joined the party, with some strong deals of its own that you can get through the store right now.

The sale is going on over the course of the week, and during that time you can score discounts on titles like Puyo Puyo Tetris, Vanquish and Bayonetta, amongst a few older games that are available for dirt cheap. Check out the list of the best bargains below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Puyo Puyo Tetris- $19.99

Total War: Warhammer II- $53.99

Motor Sport Manager- $8.74

Bayonetta- $9.99

Total War: Warhammer- $20.39

Alien Isolation: The Collection- $12.49

Vanquish- $9.99

Warhammer 40000: Dawn of War III- $19.99

Endless Space 2- $19.99

Company of Heroes 2- $4.99

Alien Isolation- $9.99

Total War: Atilla- $11.24

Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse- $5.09

Jet Set Radio- $1.49

The Typing of the Dead: Overkill Collection- $4.99

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Collection- $14.99

Alpha Protocol- $3.74

Company of Heroes 2: Master Collection- $9.99

Tembo the Badass Elephant- $3.74

Total War: Shogun 2- $10.19

NiGHTS Into Dreams- $1.49

The Typing of the Dead Overkill- $4.99

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine- $7.49

Total War: Shogun 2 Collection- $16.99

Aliens vs. Predator Collection- $5.99

Dreamcast Collection- $7.49

Crazy Taxi- $1.99

Condenmed: Criminal Origins- $7.49

Aliens: Colonial Marines Collection- $7.49

Viking: Battle For Asgard- $3.74

Company of Heroes- $6.79

Football Manager 2018- $37.49

Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team- $2.49

Napoleon: Total War- $4.99

Company of Heroes Franchise Edition- $17.49

Binary Domain Collection- $5.43

Ultimate Warhammer 40,000 Collection- $63.23

Shogun: Total War Collection- $2.49

Space Channel 5 Part 2- $1.99

The Club- $3.74

Hell Yeah! Collection- $6.62

Endless Space Collection- $4.99

Renegade Ops Collection- $5.77

Sega Bass Fishing- $1.99

There are a lot of unbeatable deals here, and the games can be redeemed through Steam upon purchase, so it’ll be easy to add to your collection.

This sale will end over the next few days, so hop on over and take advantage when you get a chance!

Our Take: Some of these deals are unbeatable. Jet Set Radio is an all-out classic for just a buck and a half; NiGHTS is still a superb game, especially on PC; Alien Isolation is a trip into pure terror; and Space Marine is still a blast to play. My only real question is…where are the Sonic the Hedgehog games? C’mon.