Sega Will Reveal Sonic The Hedgehog’s Next Adventure During SXSW 2018

Last year was a pretty good one for Sega and Sonic the Hedgehog. Not only did we get a “blast from the past” with the Genesis-inspired platforming adventure Sonic Mania (which, by the way, we loved), but we also got a spiritual Sonic Generations sequel with the 3D platformer Sonic Forces, which isn’t nearly as bad as some people may have suggested.

So where does Sega and Sonic go from here? Onward and upward, as the publisher has revealed that it will showcase what the Hedgehog is up to next during a panel at next month’s South By Southwest event.

The panel is set to take place on March 16th at 3:30 PM, and it will be the place where the team reveals “Sonic’s future” and what’s next. Here’s the full panel listing, as well as who’s involved:

“Sonic is back, and ready to take 2018 by storm. Join the official team from SEGA who are building Sonic’s future as they give you an update on last year’s strong performance of Sonic Mania and Sonic Forces, as well as the world-exclusive first look at what comes next for the fastest blue hedgehog. Speakers include Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka, Sonic PD Director Austin Keys, Sonic Mania Animation Director Tyson Hesse, and Sonic Social Media Manager Aaron Webber. You won’t want to miss this!”

It sounds like Sega has something big lined up. Could we be seeing another retro-based platformer to follow on Mania‘s success? Or does Sega have something entirely new lined up?W

We’ve been hearing speculation on the next Sonic game for some time now, including rumors of a new kart racing game, which have since been subsequently shot down. Fortunately, it sounds like we won’t have to wait too long to see what’s coming next, and we’ll keep you informed on details as soon as they become available.

In the meantime, however, you can easily relive the glory that was Sonic’s 2017 run, as Sonic Mania and Sonic Forces are available now for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. They’re both good fun, and provide something for nostalgic gamers everywhere!