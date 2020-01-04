Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Player Defeats Final Boss Using Only Prosthetics

A skilled Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice player has pulled off a pretty impressive feat by defeating the game’s final boss using only prosthetic weapons. That means no slashing with the sword or using the myriad of skills the One-Armed Wolf has unlocked along his journey unless it means using only a prosthetic weapon to attack. Deflections are of course allowed with each one of those parries timed impeccably well, too.

The player in question goes by “tricky_toy” on Reddit and has a YouTube channel aptly called “One Armed Wolf.” The video is located on both platforms after being shared with the community and reported on first by IGN. It’s seen above and shows the player taking on Isshin, the Sword Saint using only three different prosthetic tools and one item.

At the start of the fight, the player raises the stakes even higher by using the Ceremonial Tanto. This takes away a significant portion of the player’s health to allow them to have more Spirit Emblems which would be essential for a prosthetic-only fight. After using the item at the start and reducing their health down to a sliver, the player uses the Lazulite Sabimaru, Spiral Spear, and Aged Mist Raven Feathers against Isshin.

Each of the three prosthetics are used throughout the fight, some more than others as Isshin goes through his various stages. It’s true that the player has to be more passive at certain times than others and wait for an opportunity to use the prosthetics while deflecting attacks. Naysayers will discount the impressiveness of the clip by saying things like the deflections make it not a prosthetic-only fight, but it’s either that or running away from the boss the entire time.

Regardless of which defensive option the player used, it’s still remarkable to see the fight won without ever needing to swing the shinobi’s main weapon. Isshin has some varied attacks throughout his stages that cover sweeping areas and even rain down lightning from his spear, so there was clearly a lot of practice involved here to unflinchingly go toe-to-toe with the boss.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. It won the Game of the Year award during the 2019 Game Awards show, and it was one of ComicBook.com’s favorite games of the year as well.