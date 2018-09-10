‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ Tokyo Game Show Trailer Released

UPDATE: The trailer now has English subtitles, which you can see above!

ORIGINAL STORY: FromSoftware released a new trailer for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ahead of the Tokyo Game Show that shows off more of the ninja-filled game.

The trailer from Activision and FromSoftware starts with some dramatic scenes that feature the beginnings of the One-Armed Wolf’s story, the protagonist who has one of his arms cut off by a rival. It’s the loss of this arm that allows him to augment his body with different prosthetics such as a grappling hook and other bladed weapons to accompany his sword that players will use throughout the game.

Several stealth sequences were previewed in the trailer as well that shows the hero taking out other enemies without alerting more opponents. These stealthy moments are ones that Activision’s shown off in past gameplay and trailers with button prompts showing up depending on the situation. In true FromSoftware fashion though, we also see a diverse cast of larger-than-life enemies who tower over the protagonist and unleash a flurry of attacks on him. The game puts an emphasis on parrying attacks and being aggressive as opposed to hiding behind shield and armor like many Dark Souls players are likely used to as seen by the constant attack deflections and counterattacks seen in the trailer.

Players will control this one-armed hero in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice as they seek to reclaim their honor in the world of 1500s Sengoku Japan. FromSoftware’s story details provide more info on what to expect from the collaboration that’s developed by the Dark Souls creators and published by Activision.

“In Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice you are the “one-armed wolf”, a disgraced and disfigured warrior rescued from the brink of death. Bound to protect a young lord who is the descendant of an ancient bloodline, you become the target of many vicious enemies, including the dangerous Ashina clan. When the young lord is captured, nothing will stop you on a perilous quest to regain your honor, not even death itself.”

The latest trailer for the game was released ahead of Tokyo Game Show that starts later in the month. The Tokyo-based convention starts on Sept. 19 and will run until Sept. 23 with games such this one and others like Kingdom Hearts III showcased during the event, Square Enix’s third game in the series also getting a new trailer on Monday.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is scheduled to release on March 22 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.