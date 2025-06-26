Session: Skate Sim Fans Upset With New Update: “Feels Awful”

Developer Crea-ture Studios recently released a new major update for Session: Skate Sim, the first of three that are intended to make some big quality-of-life changes to the 2022 skateboarding simulator. Although it did make some big changes to its gameplay, it didn’t quite implement the adjustments as intended. As expected, this has become a controversial addition among fans as it had created performance issues all platforms, with some players calling the console version “unplayable.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Officially titled the Foundation Update, the latest changes for Session: Skate Sim were focused on gameplay fluidity. Specifically, the developers main points for the update included improved fluidity, camera rework, and a physical animation update. Although this should have been an exciting week for the game’s community considering the game could definitely use these fixes, unfortunately, it caused more issues than problems. The most notable was the performance issues on the console version, which saw the game essentially stuck at 30 fps, but would dip below very frequently. As the performance and quality graphics options were taken out when the update released, it was impossible to get 60 fps.

Play video

While the PC version wasn’t impacted as severely as the console versions, it was noticeably worse in terms of performance in my short time with the game after the update released.

“Either all my settings were reset and it doesn’t show it has or everything feels super bad now, and the fps is atrocious on PS5,” says one user on the Session: Skate Sim subreddit.

In terms of features, the most controversial “improvement” is the camera. In the initial release, Session: Skate Sim featured a similar camera angle to EA’s Skate, but was a bit more static. With the new update, the camera essentially follows the skater. For example, when the player ollies, the camera lifts up a bit rather than staying low to the ground. Although the new camera isn’t necessarily hated by everyone, many players have tried to find settings to replicate the old camera.

“[Camera] still floats up and down, and hurts my head a bit, but I’ve loved this game so much and have nothing that offers the same,” says another user on the Session: Skate Sim subreddit. “I’m so sad they did this. Why would anyone want the camera to bob up and down so their eyes lose focus? Rails are so uncomfortable now to lock in on.”

Fortunately for Session: Skate Sim players, Crea-ture Studio did implement a new update today, June 26th, 2025, that does fix the frame rate issue on console and PC. So, at the very least, the game will be more playable for console players.

There are some weird quirks that the new Session: Skate Sim update still exhibits. This includes an animation where in some grinds, like crooked grinds and BS bluntslides, the skater would have their arms at their side, making the skater look incredibly stiff. It does seem like Crea-ture Studio is trying to smooth things out as quickly as it can, if today’s update is any indication of that notion. It is also releasing another update later this summer, and then in the fall, so changes will come in the coming months.

Session: Skate Sim is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.