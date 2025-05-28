Session: Skate Sim Makes Big Changes With 2025 Roadmap

Publisher Nacon and Crea-ture Studios (stylized creā-ture Studios) announced its 2025 roadmap for Session: Skate Sim. This includes three free major updates that will make some big changes to its gameplay, as well as new paid DLC that will bring a brand new location to the skateboarding simulator. More importantly, it doesn’t seem like players will have to wait too long to see what the game has in store for its third year since its official launch in September 2022.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As seen in Session: Skate Sim‘s roadmap for 2025, the three major updates are called Foundation, Flow, and Skate Core. Each update will make changes to its realistic gameplay as requested by the community. This includes revamps of certain tricks, improved physics animations, and new social features. During the Flow update, a new location will be available as paid DLC. As of this writing, it is unknown if this will just include a map, like its most recent Prague map DLC, or if it will be like its Waterpark DLC, which included a new map, a playable skater, and skateboards.

Play video

Here is a brief summary of each update as listed by the roadmap:

Foundation Update (Early Summer) Improved Fluidity Camera Re-Factor Physical Animation Update Flow & Friction (1st Pass)

Flow Update (End of Summer) Reworked Powerslides & Reverts Goofy Stance Flow & Friction Pass New DLC

Skate Core Update (Autumn)

Skate Core Overhaul

In-Game Social Features

While all of these improvements are welcome, probably one of the most requested features is finally the arrival of goofy stance. For people who are unaware, skating in goofy stance simply means that a skater has their right foot at the front of the board, and their left foot at the back of the board when skating forward. Although it seems simple, Session: Skate Sim has not had this feature essentially since it launched.

There is a new trailer showing a snippet of what to expect in the upcoming Session: Skate Sim updates. It does seem the video is teasing either more skaters or brands coming to the game. On the screen that shows the playable pros and several of the brands featured in the game, there are three black scribbles on the right-hand side. It could just be a style choice, but it is only present on this screen. This could be a tease for either more playable skaters or brands to join the game. The video does confirm more info will be shown on June 3rd, so maybe more details regarding that particular tease will be revealed then.

Session: Skate Sim is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Players can get more content with the Year 1 and Year 2 Packs, which include a total of seven maps, Chris Cole as a playable skater, items for the Object Dropper, and exclusive outfits and boards. Typically, the game is $39.99, but it goes on sale pretty regularly. It is actually available at a 70% discount on Steam right now.