Four Knights of the Apocalypse Anime Kicks Off New Arc With Stunning Poster

The Seven Deadly Sins sequel series, Four Knights of the Apocalypse‘s anime adaptation has been incredibly well received by fans so far. Produced by Telecom Animation Film, Four Knights of the Apocalypse follows Percival, a young man who has spent his life with his grandfather on God’s Finger. Despite being comfortable on the remote landscape, he yearns to become an adventurer – and when a mysterious intruder who claims to be connected to him comes into the picture, it seems as though his life is finally taking the exciting turn he always thought he wanted, but at a cost far greater than he ever could have anticipated.

Despite being a sequel to Seven Deadly Sins and tying in the main story with information and established characters from the original storyline, Four Knights of the Apocalypse does an excellent job at managing to stand on its own as its own series, even for those who may not be familiar with how The Seven Deadly Sins ends.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Is a Testament To Suzuki Nakaba’s Growth as a Writer

The second season of Four Knights of the Apocalypse is actively teasing one of the biggest story arcs in the series – the Demon World arc. It has finally revealed a brand-new key visual depicting the main characters and the adversaries they’ll be facing in the final stretch of the season. The artwork features Percival, Tristan, Lancelot, and Gawain with the Demon King Zeldris looming behind them, with the Knight of Chaos Mortlach blocking the path before them. Yuji Kaji, the voice actor who plays Zeldris, shared his thoughts on the upcoming arc, stating: “Sorry to have kept you waiting, everyone! Zeldris finally appears in this series! What position will he take this time? Keep an eye on his relationship with Gerda as you watch!”

Seven Deadly Sins has had plenty of critiques for how the series handles certain character arcs and story developments. Still, the sequel series has, so far, done an incredible job handling its character writing and world-building. Four Knights of the Apocalypse has tied in much of its main cast with the core protagonists from the original in a way that feels tastefully intentional without shoehorning any ridiculous reasoning for them to be together. Telecom Animation Film’s production quality is also a massive step up from previous adaptations of Seven Deadly Sins, which has endeared fans to the series.

