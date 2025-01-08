Shadow of the Colossus Movie Gets Surprise Update

Shadow of the Colossus is an iconic video game first released by Team Ico for the PlayStation 2 in 2005. It later received an HD remake rebuilt from the ground up and released on the PlayStation 4 a decade later. With its lasting effect on gamers, it came as no surprise that a film adaptation was in the works. However, since its 2009 announcement, there has been nothing to show for it. But now, in 2025, a small update has reignited fans’ hopes after more than 10 years. It isn’t much, but any update is big news for the fans who have been waiting ages for this.

The update comes from Andy Muschietti, an Argentine film director and screenwriter.

“I’m not a big gamer, but Shadow of the Colossus seems to me a masterpiece and I played it several times,” he said. “The movie has been in development for 10 years and now the possibility of making it opens up.”

Muschietti dives into some of the reasons why it’s taken so long for a Shadow of the Colossus film to come out. He says, “I love that movie, there’s a script that I really like, but there are factors that have to do not with your hobby and desire to make it, but with how popular an intellectual property like this is.”

One of the major reasons he cites is budget. Muschieti is working with Sony to determine a budget, but agreeing on a version of the film and the amount of money he has to work on it is extremely important. Having a script ready is a good sign, but fans shouldn’t expect to see Shadow of the Colossus in theaters anytime soon.

The story of Wander, Agro, Mono, and the story of the mysterious colossi may finally have a chance at life on the big screen, but fans can still play the original adventure on PlayStation. Gamers have come back time and time again to replay Shadow of the Colossus for its haunting story and thrilling gameplay. If filmmakers can successfully adapt this to a movie, fans will surely be in for a treat.

Sony seems to be stepping up its cinematic world. The Last of Us TV series did very well, with a second season slated for April 2025. Further reports show a Horizon: Zero Dawn film in the works, an animated series for Ghost of Tsushima, and more. With so many projects, it’s not impossible more focus can be applied to a Shadow of the Colossus film.

Team Ico is best known for Shadow of the Colossus, but has worked on other titles such as Ico and The Last Guardian. The team pushed the boundaries of video games considered as art. With its unique method of storytelling, Shadow of the Colossus would be perfect for a film adaptation, but it would have to do justice to the original story and feel of the game.