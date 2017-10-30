Shadow Of The Colossus – Dive Deeper With New Paris Games Week Trailer

Fans get to experience the gorgeous classic that is Shadow of the Colossus in a new way as the entire game has built from the ground up. There is a lot to be excited for; familiar monsters make their way onto the screen in a completely new, yet familiar way. The perfect blend of nostalgia and new technology, and the new trailer released at this year’s Paris Games Week shows off a little more of what we can expect:

The video dives right into the gorgeous and expansive environments that players can explore, while the protagonist traverses dangerous landscapes with only his mount to keep him company. A lonely set up, masked beautifully in different effects to make the world even more realistic. The latest video also showed off the dynamic weather mechanics for the game, as well as the night and day time table. All of these elements combined with a stunning story and and clear memories of the classic title make for a fantastic addition to the PlayStation 4 exclusives line-up.

According to Sony:

Experience the wonder and majesty of one of the most acclaimed and beloved video games of all time, now on PS4 and PS4 Pro.

Helmed by Bluepoint Games, the emotion, intensity and beauty of Fumito Ueda’s original adventure has been given a staggering makeover. With improved visuals and enhanced performance, every epic moment is more breathtaking and memorable than ever before.

Set on a quest to bring a girl back to life, your task is to bring down 16 gigantic beasts. Armed with only your wits, a magical sword and a bow, venture out into expansive landscapes on the back of your trusty steed and seek out each Colossus. But be warned – while each giant has a specific weakness, finding and exploiting it will be far from simple. A thrilling mixture of exploration, platforming, puzzle-solving and action awaits…

Shadow of the Colossus releases exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on February 6th, 2018.