Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is Available Now

Shadow of the Tomb Raider brought Crystal Dynamics big-time Tomb Raider trilogy to a thrilling conclusion, and now you can pick up the complete experience with Square Enix‘s Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. The Definitive Edition will feature the original hit game and all seven of the post-launch downloadable content packs, including The Forge, The Pillar, The Nightmare, and more. In addition to having all of that content in one place, fans will also get an exclusive definitive edition skin for Lara Croft, though you can also get it if you’ve already purchased the game for free. The Definitive Edition is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and will be coming to Stadia on November 19th, and while most retailers have the game for the same price, there is one exception.

Regardless of what platform you purchase the game on, it retails for $39.99, though Best Buy is the lone exception. They actually currently have an exclusive edition of Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for $49.99, available here, which will get you a steelbook case as well as 3 additional weapons and outfits like the digital version from Square Enix’s store.

All of the retailer versions will feature the digital soundtrack, three art cards, and all the downloadable content previously released, including The Forge, The Pillar, The Nightmare, The Price of Survival, The Serpent’s Heart, The Grand Caiman, and the final part of the story The Path Home. Each of the packs included new story content as well as new challenge tombs, co-op experiences, side missions, modes, and new weapons and skins.

You can find the official description for Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition below.

“In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must travel through a magnificent world, filled with the largest tombs in franchise history, hidden secrets, and cunning new enemies. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will be forged into the Tomb Raider® she is destined to be.”

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is in stores now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, while the Stadia version will hit stores on November 19th.

