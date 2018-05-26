Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Is The Most Difficult Entry In The Series Ever

We already know that Shadow Of The Tomb Raider will be tonally darker than previous games in the series. But what we didn’t know is that with its new darker tone comes an increase in challenge and difficulty.

Previously, developer Eidos Montreal has detailed how things such as puzzle-solving and tomb raiding will be more dangerous than ever. And according to Game Director Daniel Chayer-Bisson, danger and difficulty is something that touches every part of the game. In fact, Lara’s latest adventure will apparently be the most difficult entry in the iconic franchise to date.

“This will be, I would say, the most difficult Tomb Raider of all the Tomb Raiders, said Chayer-Bisson “That is important because this is a more experienced Lara. This is going to be bigger, it’s going to be harder, and that tomb shows the first ever puzzle you’ll solve and it’s very difficult.

“The checkpoints are not far away from when you die, so having these gruesome deaths make you feel bad to fail, and do everything to stay alive.”

Meanwhile, Lead Writer Jill Murray adds that in addition to the game challenging players’ skills with its difficulty, it will also challenge their minds and their perceptions of Lara.

“We’re able to say, ‘Okay, what has everybody already taken care of?’, and go deeper into things they maybe didn’t get to,’ said Murray. “We get to see Lara in conflict with herself. We also have an antagonist who could be a protagonist in his own story – his motivations are just as compelling as hers. It’s going to give players a lot to think about, and question her motives as much as she does, perhaps. I think that’s something that we can provide in this kind of game that is much harder to access in a multiplayer game.”

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider is set to release on September 14th via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Expect to see and hear more about the game at E3 2018 next month during Square Enix’s presser.

Source: Edge via Wccftech