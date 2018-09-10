Shadow of the Tomb Raider Launch Trailer Revealed

In just five days, Lara Croft will officially be back with the release of Shadow of the Tomb Raider. But before that happens, publisher Square Enix and developer Eidos Montreal have released the game’s official launch trailer to let everybody know it’s time to get back on the Tomb Raider hype train.

The new trailer, which comes in at over two-minutes long, provides players with the narrative premise, while also showcasing its brand of intense survival action. And as you would expect, it’s highly cinematic, highly epic, and full of close calls and hold your breath kind of moments.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the third game in the series’ new soft reboot, and the 12th overall entry, is poised to release on September 14 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. However, if you pre-order the game’s “Croft Edition” you will notably get to play before everyone else. More specifically, two days earlier.

For more news and media on Shadow of the Tomb Raider, be sure to check out all of our previous and latest coverage of it by clicking here. For more information on what the game is about, here’s an official overview via Square Enix:

Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.

Key Features: