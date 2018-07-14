Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s Mature Rating Warns Of Intense Violence, Animal Mauling, And In-Game Purchases

Square Enix and Eidos Montreal’s Shadow Of The Tomb Raider isn’t out until this September, but before it releases, it has to be rated by various rating agencies. One of those, the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has gone live with its rating of the game, revealing some interesting details and warning of mature content.

The rating broadly warns of strong language, intense violence, and lots of blood and gore. Further, it makes note that the game features in-game purchases across every platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the full “rating summary” via the ESRB:

“This is an action game in which players assume the role of archaeologist Lara Croft as she attempts to stop a mysterious group known as Trinity. From a third-person perspective, players can explore jungles and tombs, solve puzzles, and engage in combat with enemy figures and animals. Players use firearms (e.g., pistols, shotguns, machine guns), arrows, and an ice pick/axe to attack and kill enemies. Combat is highlighted by screams of pain, realistic gunfire, and explosions. Some areas allow Lara to use stealth to sneak up behind her enemies before stabbing them in the head or chest. Players must avoid traps/hazards when grappling and exploring tombs; when Lara fails to avoid these dangers, players are shown brief cutscenes of Lara being impaled on spikes, stabbed with spears, or mauled by animals. Action is frequently accompanied by realistic blood effects, and some areas contain mutilated corpses on sacrificial altars, hanging from the ceiling, or piled in a cave. The words “f**k,” “sh*t,” and “a*shole” appear in the dialogue.”

In other words, Shadow Of The Tomb Raider sounds like a Tomb Raider game, with perhaps a bit more violence and darkness than normal.

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider is poised to release September 14th via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It’s price-point will begin at $59.99 USD.

For more on Shadow Of The Tomb Raider, be sure to peep our previous coverage of the game by clicking here. Most recently, the game’s boss had to come out an issue an apology after E3 when it called The Last Of Us Part II’s gameplay “fake.”