Shadow of the Tomb Raider Season Pass Details, Special Editions

Shadow of the Tomb Raider reveal has finally arrived and if you couldn’t tell from our first impressions posted earlier, we’re really excited to see the origins arc for Lara Croft come to a close.

In addition to the epic reveal trailer showing off the new location and a much grittier Croft, we now have details regarding the different special editions available and what the Season Pass will look like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those looking to see how Lara Croft’s origins story close, there will be four versions of the game available:

Standard

Digital Deluxe

Croft Edition

Ultimate Edition

The standard edition is available for the usual price of $59.99, while the Digital Deluxe version comes in at 10 dollars more. The Croft Edition will run at $89.99 and the Ultimate at $199.99.

There is a benefit to going above and beyond the standard edition. For the Digital Deluxe and up, a 48 early access period will be granted for players before the full game goes live. It also comes with an additional skills booster pack, the stunning soundtrack, and additional character DLC.

The Croft Edition comes with all of the above with an additional Season Pass included. For those that are like me and love a solid collector’s edition, the Ultimate Edition will come with the iconic Lara Croft in statue form as well as an ice axe bottle opener and a flash light themed to the game.

For those looking forward to additional content for the upcoming title, Square Enix described the Season Pass as “a new adventure every month.” This will include post-campaign content to utilize the social hub that is “bigger than ever” with weekly Tomb Challenges and more!

Shadow of the Tomb Raider will release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on September 14th.

We recently got our hands on the title at a Square Enix event and were able to spend a few hours with the next adventure. To check out our thoughts on the much darker version of Lara, you can read our full coverage right here.