Shadow of the Tomb Raider Special Editions, Season Pass Leaked

Tomorrow will bring the official gameplay reveal of Square Enix’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the latest — and perhaps greatest — entry in the ongoing franchise. But before its official reveal, some shots have leaked out of the game’s packaging, indicating that we’ll be getting some special editions, as well as a season pass.

These details came from a post over at Resetera, with a picture of several types of box art for the game unveiled. These include the standard edition of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, along with what appears to be a “Croft Edition,” or a day one edition, which is likely to include three additional outfits for Lara Croft. There also appears to be a digital Croft edition available, along with a Digital Deluxe Edition with yet unannounced components. You can see that picture below.

On top of that, the Ultimate Edition of the Shadow of the Tomb Raider has been unearthed, confirming that the game will have some kind of Season Pass. Its components haven’t been revealed yet, but they could be like Rise of the Tomb Raider’s, adding some extra single player stories to the main one to keep players going.

The Ultimate Edition includes the game; a limited edition Lara Croft statue (with her preparing to take down an adversary, it appears); a special bottle opener shaped like Lara’s climbing axe, a flashlight similar to the one she uses within the game; and the original game soundtrack, along with the three character skins and the Season Pass. Pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, but we’re guessing it’ll be somewhere around $100.

Finally, a cover story in the magazine Jeux Video has been revealed, and according to the article, Shadow of the Tomb Raider will see the return of two key characters from the 2013 game that gave Lara her reboot start. “The survivors and ultimate survivors of Yamataï Island, Sam, Reyes and Jonah will join the fearless archaeologist in this adventure that will trace the crucial moment when she will become Tomb Raider…” the article notes. No other story details were revealed aside from that.

These details haven’t been confirmed yet, but this looks like pretty official stuff. We’ll see what all is revealed when the gameplay for Shadow of the Tomb Raider makes its way to the web tomorrow!

Shadow of the Tomb Raider will release on September 14 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Hat tip to Resetera for the details!)