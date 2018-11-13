‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ DLC ‘The Forge’ Available Today

Now that we’ve probably plowed through what the main adventure has to offer, it’s time to look forward to the downloadable content that Shadow of the Tomb Raider has to offer, and it kicks off today in a big way. Square Enix has announced that the first of seven DLC packs for the game, The Forge, will be arriving sometime today. In it, Lara Croft will face off against a new challenge, one where things literally get hot under the collar.

The trailer for The Forge made its premiere during X018 over the weekend, and in it Lara finds herself in a new Challenge Tomb where lava is flowing like crazy and one wrong step could easily turn our favorite heroine into fried beef.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can take on this Challenge Tomb either on your own or with a friend in co-op, though you’ll both need to watch your step if you’re going to come out alive. In addition, it adds to the story a little bit, as Lara will discover a “friend’s ancient legacy” along the way, though we’re not sure which friend just yet.

The download should be around 3GB in size, so it won’t take too much space, but it will provide an interesting challenge for those that loved the game. And there’s more where that came from as Square Enix is planning on releasing DLC packs on a monthly basis with the next one likely to come in December. We’re not sure what that one will hold, but we’re bound to see another Challenge Tomb as well as another outfit and a few more skills.

Whatever the case, it’s good to keep this adventure going. When Shadow of the Tomb Raider came out in September, we found it to be a complete blast, especially for those who have become comfortable with Lara Croft’s current adventures. You can read our review here.

Check out the trailer above, and then dive in! The Forge will run you $4.99 on its own, or you can purchase the Season Pass which gives you access to all the DLC packs for $29.99.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.