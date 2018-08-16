New ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ Trailer Shows Off a Deadly Croft and Her Arsenal

We’ve had so many incredible look at Lara Croft and her evolution to prep for the final chapter of the adventurer’s origins arc. No longer the scared little girl we first met in the original reboot, this Croft knows who she is, what she is, and what’s she’s capable of. The latest Shadow of the Tomb Raider proves just that with a closer look than ever before at her incredible arsenal.

I recently got my hands on the first four hours of the game last month and one thing that instantly stood out to me was how diversified the approach to combat really was. Anything could be made into a weapon which really showed how much control Croft had over her environment. She’s not scrambling like in the first game, she’s in control and that definitely shows in the latest video of Croft just getting out there and kicking major ass.

Whether you want to go full on gun power, or take a more subtle approach with the familiar bow and arrow, there are many different ways to conquer Croft’s enemies. Pair that with her ability to seamlessly blend into her surroundings at any given moment to evade detection, and Croft is a force to be reckoned with like no other.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is a much darker journey, one that seems to be a promising conclusion to a much younger Lara’s journey. Shadow of the Tomb Raider releases on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on September 14th.

Interested in learning all of the ways Shadow of the Tomb Raider is different than the previous games in the series? You can check out my complete hands-on impressions right here with our previous coverage. From puzzles, to philosophy – I dug deep into exactly what the third game has to offer fans of our favourite archaeologist. You can also check out a video recap below.

