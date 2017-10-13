Shadow of War Cheat Reportedly Gives Players Unlimited Loot Boxes

There has been a lot of talk lately about loot boxes being available more in games, and how some people consider it a poor “play to win” strategy in certain titles, like Star Wars: Battlefront II. But the real problem is when players find a way to exploit the system to clean house on loot boxes without paying a cent – as some PC gamers have managed to do with Middle-Earth: Shadow of War.

Monolith introduced the loot box system to the game in an effort to give players a few more goodies without having to grind their way through countless battles with Orcs, and some have managed to use this to their benefit.

According to PC Gamer, some players have managed to use scripts from Cheat Engine players that, in turn, gives them unlimited Mirian that can be used to buy the silver tier loot boxes. As a result, they’ve been cleaning up on uruks and gear that makes them stronger as a result.

That said, this isn’t the ultimate exploit, as this doesn’t really grant players premium currency, so they can’t quite get the legendary uruks or gear to become the strongest warrior in the game. That said, they can still attain enough resources to get through the final parts of the game much easier than before, and get through some battles easier than they would without the gears and uruks.

The exploit works a bit differently than most, providing an advantage without the need to “close down” the loot box market in Shadow of War, and not affecting its premium currency system either.

The exploit looks to be just for the PC version of the game, so don’t get too excited, console fans – unless someone finds a loophole in those versions, it’s not likely to happen. And even then, Monolith, the developers of Shadow of War, or maybe even the publishers at WB will probably catch wind of this exploit and shut it down with the next game patch, even though hackers may continue to find a way around the situation and still load up on that loot. We’ll see what the next update holds for the game.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.