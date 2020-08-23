Fortnite Leaks Point to Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men Skins

✖

At this point, it is known that the popular battle royale video game Fortnite from Epic Games will soon feature some sort of Marvel Comics crossover featuring Thor, the God of Thunder. The extent of this event is now the question, and prominent leakers now point to there being several different Marvel-themed skins for the video game in addition to other crossover content in much the same way as the previous Deadpool events. But if one of the leakers is to be believed, the new crossover will include both a specific Guardians of the Galaxy skin in the form of Groot in addition to one for Storm from the X-Men.

Now, grain of salt and all that, but HYPEX is pretty well known for their accurate track record, so if they are saying that a Groot and Storm skin are coming to the video game, it seems believable. According to them, Groot will specifically be part of the Battle Pass for Season 4, but the Storm skin doesn't appear to have a discovered source quite yet. It is also unknown exactly what version of Storm might appear given the galactic nature of the seeming crossover.

Groot is gonna be a battle pass skin 👀 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 21, 2020

According to @StonewallTabor, The season is gonna be Marvel themed (as i said) but its gonna be the Comic version of characters, not realistic ones. also we will get a "Storm" from X-Men skin! pic.twitter.com/Cdb7jIwI0x — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 21, 2020

Fortnite's latest crossover with Marvel has already begun its prelude stages, but it is expected to begin in earnest on August 27th when Chapter 2 Season 4 officially kicks off. It would seem that Epic Games' ongoing legal fight with Apple (and Google, to a lesser extent) has not yet affected these plans. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think of the recent Fortnite leaks? Are you excited for Season 4? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

