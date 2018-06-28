Shenmue III PC Requirements Revealed and It’s a Monster

While we're still waiting (patiently, we might add) for release information for Shenmue III, we've suddenly got a good idea of just how big the game will be. And, yeah, you might need a bigger hard drive (or maybe even an external one) for this epic.

Over on the game's official KickStarter page, a new update has gone up, detailing the PC requirements for the forthcoming sequel. One of the things that immediately stands out in the listing is how much space it's going to take up in storage.

Here are the details from the listing:

Minimum:OS: Windows 7x64, Windows 8x64, Windows 10x64 (64-bit OS Required)

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 (3.40 GHz) or better; Quad-core or better

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti or better (DirectX 11 card & VRAM 2GB Required)

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 100 GB available space

Soundcard: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

Additional Info: Requires Steam Client to activate.

Yep, 100 GB available space. That makes the game almost as much of a data hog as Square Enix's Final Fantasy XV. (And keep in mind that's before any updates that would be applied to the game as well.)

These details are currently just for the PC version of Shenmue III. Ys Net hasn't confirmed just how big an install will be required for the PlayStation 4 version. But considering it's a monster on PC, it wouldn't surprise us if the console edition clocked in at around 50 GB or so. We'll have to find out closer to release.

Everything else seems kind of standard for running on PC, including only needing 4 GB of RAM and using a GeForce GTX 650 Ti or better. That said, it is interesting that the game will require an Internet connection. Could we be seeing some online features in the future…?

The developer did make note that the "game is currently in development so system requirements may change without notice. We thank you for your understanding." That means the data size could go down by the time the final release comes around. We'll keep you notified once these details are finally confirmed.

Shenmue III doesn't currently have a release date but it's likely to arrive in late 2019 for PlayStation 4 and PC.