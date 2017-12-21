Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Now Playable On iPad, Free To Start

Sid Meier’s Civilisation VI is the latest entry in the popular strategy franchise. Highly acclaimed for its rich game experience, it’s no surprise that a wider demand has been given. To match this, Aspyr Media has officially unveiled the well-received title has made its way over onto iPad devices starting today. The best part, for those unsure if the jump is worth it – the first 60 turns are free. This is the perfect time to try it out, since the game itself is preparing for its Rise and Fall expansion planned for next year. Check out the launch trailer for the iPad version in the video below:

This move is huge for fans of the Civilisation series, as it is the first installment for the base game franchise to make its way over to the portable platform. And the team behind the partnership have assured players that the game itself has been completely reworked to specifically fit the iPad’s control system. The game right now is $29.99 with launch discount, with it jumping back to the full $59.99 price at a later date – that price tag also only includes the base game, it won’t include previously released additional content.

To make sure players feel comfortable with that purchase, they are offering the iPad port for free for the first 60 turns, which effectively makes it a free-to-play timed title. The game itself will only run on iPad Air 2, iPad 2017, and the iPad Pros at this time.

“Originally created by legendary game designer Sid Meier, Civilization is a turn-based strategy game in which you attempt to build an empire to stand the test of time. Become Ruler of the World by establishing and leading a civilization from the Stone Age to the Information Age. Wage war, conduct diplomacy, advance your culture, and go head-to-head with history’s greatest leaders as you attempt to build the greatest civilization the world has ever known.

Civilization VI offers new ways to engage with your world: cities now physically expand across the map, active research in technology and culture unlocks new potential, and competing leaders will pursue their own agendas based on their historical traits as you race for one of five ways to achieve victory in the game.”