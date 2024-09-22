Silent Hill 2 Remake Trailer Reveals When the Game Can Come to Xbox

When Konami's Silent Hill 2 releases next month, it will be a timed console exclusive on PlayStation 5. We've known this for some time now, but a new trailer for the game has offered us an idea how long that period of exclusivity will last. According to the trailer, PlayStation will have the exclusive rights to the game for one year, lasting through October 8, 2025. At this point, Konami will be free to bring it to Xbox Series X|S, and maybe even Nintendo Switch 2, which should be out by then. Until then, PS5 and PC will be the only options for the game.

The trailer for Silent Hill 2 can be found below. The language about exclusivity can be seen around the 0:54 mark.

While the exclusivity period is guaranteed for one year, there are no guarantees that Silent Hill 2 will actually come to Xbox, Nintendo Switch 2, or any other platforms. It will largely depend on the game's level of success, and whether Konami feels it's worthwhile to bring it elsewhere. If the game receives negative reviews, Konami might think twice before committing to bringing it anywhere else. Thankfully, hands-on impressions of Silent Hill 2 have been largely positive; if that trend holds for the game's actual reviews, Konami might want to get as many sales as it can out of the game.

The original version of Silent Hill 2 is often held up as one of the greatest video games of all-time. As a result, many fans have been cautious about their enthusiasm for the remake, and some have felt that development duties should have been given to a more seasoned developer. Prior to the Silent Hill 2 remake, Bloober Team has mostly been known for making smaller, indie horror games. Bloober Team is well-aware of these concerns, and has asked fans to "give us a chance."

Hopefully Silent Hill 2 will launch in a state that makes people want to play it on other platforms! With the game's October 8th release date around the corner, we should know soon how the game will turn out.

