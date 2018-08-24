This Silent Hill 2 Mod Is as Good as a Remaster

In case you haven’t noticed, we love sharing impassioned fan projects here at ComicBook Gaming. The modding community is incredible when it comes to making amazing games even better and this Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition project does just that.

Silent Hill 2 is one of the most beloved horror titles in the franchise, but it hasn’t aged well. Luckily, that’s where this talented team of modders comes in and you can see how well they pull this off for yourself in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the Enhanced Edition’s official website, “Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition is the culmination of years of hard work by talented programmers and modders to fix and enhance the PC version of Silent Hill 2. The dedication and passion by these talented individuals cannot be understated. Thanks to their time, commitment, and talents, we now have a version of this beloved game worthy of calling a true HD experience. From major bug fixes to finer, nuanced adjustments, the attention to detail in improving Silent Hill 2 PC is worthy of praise.”

Who needs an official Definitive Edition when you’ve got this? Plus, it’s the perfect time for a fan project such as this because we are literally in a time in the gaming community where the market is flooded with remasters and remakes. This mod couldn’t come at a better time and you can learn more about it, the team behind it, and how to install right here!

Need a little brush up on what Silent Hill 2 had to offer? Learn more about the game from Konami below:

“James Sunderland’s life is shattered when his young wife Mary suffers a tragic death. Three years later, a mysterious letter arrives from Mary, beckoning him to return to their sanctuary of memories, the dark realm of Silent Hill. Now James must go back to that special place to uncover the truth, unaware that the answers he seeks require the ultimate sacrifice.”

You can follow the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy. She also is available for mod recommendations as well!