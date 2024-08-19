Silent Hill 2 Releases Haunting New Story Trailer

Silent Hill 2 is less than two months from release, and the hype cycle is starting to ramp up for the remake. This morning, Konami and Bloober Team released an all-new trailer, this time centered on the game’s narrative. As such, we get to see more of James exploring Silent Hill in search of his wife, Mary, and his encounter with Maria. The new trailer also gives us a look at some of the game’s supporting characters, including our first glimpse at the remake’s take on Eddie. The whole thing is set to Akira Yamaoka’s haunting track “Promise.”

The new trailer for Silent Hill 2 can be found below.

Since the remake of Silent Hill 2 was first announced, there has been a whirlwind of negativity surrounding it. The original version of Silent Hill 2 is regarded as one of the greatest video games ever made, and many have questioned whether Bloober Team is up to the task of introducing it to new audiences. That said, reception to this new trailer has been much more positive than anything from the remake so far! On YouTube, fans have offered a lot of praise for the new trailer, with some saying they wish it had been the first thing they saw from the game. Others have argued that it’s finally giving them some hope about how the remake will turn out.

Silent Hill 2 is set to be released October 8th on PS5 and PC. October is a great month to release a horror game, but there’s going to be plenty of competition this year, with the remake of Until Dawn arriving on October 4th, and A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead on October 17th. If Bloober Team pulls off the remake, it could prove to be one of the biggest games of the month, let alone the year. It would also help to elevate the studio beyond its current level of status; Bloober Team has mostly been known for indie games, and Silent Hill 2 is the biggest project they’ve yet to take on. It remains to be seen whether the studio can stick the landing, but following the new trailer’s release, things look a lot more promising!

