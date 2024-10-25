Silent Hill 2 Update Released Today Fixes “Critical Issue”

The Silent Hill 2 remake from Bloober Team and Konami got an update a few days ago shortly after launch to address a couple of problems players had been experiencing since its release. Shortly after that, however, another issue was discovered, one that was seemingly introduced by the update itself and was determined by the Silent Hill 2 creators to be a “critical” problem that could prevent players from progressing through the game. Another update has now been released today to fix that problem alongside a new feature, but that feature is only for those playing on the PC.

This Silent Hill 2 hotfix released today on Friday is pretty much entirely geared towards the progression blocker save for the new PC feature that enables cloud saves on Steam, so the patch notes for the update are pretty brief. The problem in question that players were having dealt with the Labyrinth section of the game with these patch notes confirming that the progression problem was indeed tied to Patch 1.04. Patch 1.05, thankfully, takes care of the issue.

Silent Hill 2 Patch 1.04 Notes

Fixes

Labyrinth Progression Blocker

Fixed an issue where players who saved their game in the Labyrinth, after Toluca Prison, on the previous version encountered a progression blocker if the save data was loaded after updating to Patch 1.04. We have implemented a fix by adding a safeguard that forces proper activation of the necessary triggers, ensuring smooth progression moving forward.

Features

Steam Cloud Saves

We have enabled Steam Cloud support for PC players on Steam®. Please note that the game will automatically sync with the latest cloud save data. If the cloud save is more recent than the local save, it will overwrite the local data without a warning pop-up. We recommend players back up their local saves if you wish to keep multiple versions.

Considering how these are the only clean-up issues that needed to be fixed in the most recent Silent Hill 2 update, this speaks further to the success of the Silent Hill 2 remake. It’s already being held in high regard much to the surprise of those who doubted Bloober Team after some so-so games in the past like The Medium which has helped bolster interest in the developer’s new game called Cronos: The New Dawn. Bloober Team itself has not been ignorant to these past criticisms and has committed to making stronger games moving forward as well.

You can check out our review of Silent Hill 2 here with a snippet of it below to show what the Silent Hill 2 remake felt like from the perspective of someone who hadn’t experienced the original if you’re a newcomer to the series.

“As a Silent Hill 2 newcomer, I have been so impressed with this new remake. Bloober Team faithfully captured the spirit of games from this early PS2 era to the point that it made me reminisce and long to go back and play more games from that time,” an excerpt from our review said. “To that end, I very much have the desire to go back to the original Silent Hill 2 and see how it matches up with this remake. While I can’t speak to how longtime SH2 fans might receive this revamped version of the game, for anyone else who hasn’t played any Silent Hill games before, this is a perfect jumping-on point.”