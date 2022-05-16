New Mainline Silent Hill Game Reportedly in Development

✖

It has been a busy past couple of days for rumors and reports associated with Konami's Silent Hill franchise. Following a major leak at the end of last week, a new rumor started circling the internet claiming that a remake of Silent Hill 2 is currently in the works at Bloober Team. And while this rumor ended up being corroborated by a couple of sources, it sounds like this isn't the only Silent Hill title in the pipeline. In fact, a new mainline entry in the series is said to also be in development.

According to VGC, Konami is in the process of working with an outside company to develop a wholly new game in the Silent Hill franchise in addition to other projects. The team behind this game isn't currently known, but this report in question states that it could be a Japanese studio working on the title. As a whole, this new Silent Hill game would be the ninth mainline installment and would be the first entry in the series to have released in over a decade. The last game in the series, Silent Hill: Downpour, launched all the way back in early 2012. Following this release, the Hideo Kojima-led project Silent Hills was in development for a time, but it was eventually canceled after he left Konami.

As for those other projects in mention, Konami is also said to be partnering with other studios to create spin-off "stories" of some sort that are associated with Silent Hill. Not much is known about what these games could look like, but it's assumed that they would be much smaller in scale compared to a mainline title.

All in all, after a decade out of the spotlight, it definitely sounds like Silent Hill is going to be making a major return soon enough. It remains to be seen when Konami will end up announcing some of these games, but given how many rumors and reports are currently going around that involve Silent Hill, it seems like only a matter of time until we hear something official from the publisher.